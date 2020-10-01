Save the date: 225 GIVES set to help area charities on December 1

The day known as “Giving Tuesday” will take on a special meaning for Baton Rouge-area nonprofits this year, thanks to a new initiative announced this morning.

Capital Area United Way and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation will partner to put on a 24-hour online fundraising competition on December 1, 2020–the Tuesday after Thanksgiving during which holiday shoppers are encouraged to turn their focus to charitable giving.

The program, known as “225 GIVES,” has a goal of raising $4.225 million for Capital Region nonprofit organizations. It follows in the lead of similar campaigns that have seen success in other cities around the United States.

“This year has been particularly challenging for Capital Area nonprofits as COVID-19 has caused widespread cancellations of major fundraisers at a time when nonprofit services are in higher demand, plus the compounding impacts of an active hurricane season,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “We believe this digital fundraising initiative will be an impactful way to build community, connect donors to local nonprofits, encourage organizations to use social media, and generate excitement about our community.”

All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region are invited to participate by registering and completing online profiles; local experts will help the groups create innovative strategies to connect with potential donors. CAUW will host a centralized online donation platform, and early donations will also be accepted beginning November 24. Nonprofits will be eligible for prizes for most dollars raised and most unique donors, as well as lottery-based awards throughout the day, and a Challenge Fund will provide a proportional share of donations to participating nonprofits.

Get all the details on signing up your nonprofit or preparing to give on December 1 at the 225 Gives website.