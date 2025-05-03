A trio of friends bike across the country to raise awareness and funds for multiple myeloma

The trio came through Baton Rouge to hand deliver the check to Mary Bird Perkins. “The ride from Jefferson Highway to Mary Bird was probably the scariest part of the trip,” Moran says with a laugh.

While their journey began to help Seab—which they did by donating $10,000 to his family to help cover outstanding costs and another $10,000 to the Billings Clinic in Montana that treats Seab when he is home—they have also helped hundreds of others diagnosed with multiple myeloma covering travel, lodging and insurance deductibles through donations to the University of Arkansas. “It’s interesting to see how everything helps,” Moran says. “Being able to supply these additional funds was a beautiful thing, and we’re happy that we could help other people as well.”

Moran and Guba rode around 75 to 85 miles per day, every day, until they completed their trip in Jacksonville, Florida, 24 days after they began peddling. “It was a challenge, but minimal compared to what our friend Chris and other cancer patients go through on a daily basis,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

“This ride was purely experimental, but we ended up having a great time, sharing lots of laughs along the way, and we’re just very fortunate that we were able to do it,” Moran says. “It’s a great life experience that I wish more people could have.”