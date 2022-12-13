Bottoms up! This universally appreciated gift idea helps keep Baton Rouge beautiful

Last month, the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition announced partnerships with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, Clean Pelican, BREC and Keep Louisiana Beautiful in its mission to reduce single-use plastic bottle use in Baton Rouge. Their suggestion: giving reusable water bottles as a holiday gift that works double duty as a way to reduce litter. “Single-use plastic bottles were the number one littered item picked up during Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot Week in April,” says Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. “Knowing that 80% of litter in waterways starts on land should motivate us all to reduce the use of single-use disposables in our daily lives. Try packing a refillable water bottle in your child’s lunch, take one to work, or bring one to the gym. Simple changes like this make Louisiana a cleaner, more beautiful place to live.” Look above and below for just a few of the places around town where you can find reusable bottles for wrapping under the tree:

The name “Hydro Flask” has become almost synonymous with reusable water bottles these days, with slim shapes and multiple colors available on the shelves of Massey’s Outfitters.

Those wanting a less conventional take on reusable, travel-friendly drinkware (that can hold your cold brew just as well as your purified water) can look no further than these Jordan Hefler-designed vessels at Local Supply.

According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the average man should try to imbibe around 3.7 liters of water a day, while women should aim for 2.7. To help cover that hefty intake, options like the HydroJug available at The Backpacker might be a convenient option.

Popular with schoolchildren and adults alike, Swig Life water bottles are insulated, made of stainless steel, and come in a variety of options at Messengers Gifts.

A sorority sister has rarely said no to a monogrammed gift, but anyone can enjoy a personalized present like the insulated tumblers available at Sanctuary Home & Gifts.

