Rescued Revisions Antique Shop moves into a larger Denham Springs location

Barely into his 20s, Rivers Dupree is already expanding his antique store, Rescued Revisions, into a new, larger Denham Springs location. And he’s not done yet.

Originally starting the antique store in Denham Springs’ Antique Village in August 2017 when he was still in high school, Dupree wanted the store to bring together home décor, furniture and other accoutrement under one curated roof. “We wanted to go along with the more primitive, industrial, timeworn style,” he explains. “Here, we mix old and new to create a unique look.”

The store hopes to provide something for everyone, Dupree says. But that just wasn’t possible in their previous, smaller store in the already crowded Antique Village surrounded by about 20 other shops. The new storefront on Florida Avenue is in the footprint of a car dealership from the 1950s turned ironworks shop.

Still, moving across town has not been a cake walk, Dupree says.

“It’s been crazy, nonstop crazy both day and night,” he says. “First off, we renovated the whole building, painting the walls, scrapping the floors, raising the ceilings and cleaning it up a lot.”

With the help of the store’s workers, Dupree says he is proud of the new space, complete with rooms dedicated to showcasing the rustic furniture he specializes in, along with spaces for industrial-style décor both locally sourced and from out-of-state vendors.

The new store is also an opportunity to experiment with new forms of antique sales, Dupree explains. He is planning to open the back of the store to about 20 dealers to create a market of sorts this during the summer when the store makes its grand opening.

