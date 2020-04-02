Quarantine reads: Our staff’s book picks

Even amidst the chaos that has come with COVID-19, being confined to our homes means a return to a slower pace. All of the sudden, there are no more commutes or carpool lines. What better time, then, to sit down and get lost in a good book–or two or three?

Eager for suggestions, we reached out to our coworkers for look at the titles on their reading lists. Read on to see them all:

Ashley Sexton Gordon, publisher & editor: The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto by Mitch Albom

“Told from the unusual point of view of ‘Music,’ this book starts at Frankie Presto’s funeral (where Music has come to gather the gift he bestowed on Presto at birth) and looks back across his interesting, tragic and glorious life. It’s clever, well written and insightful. And it makes the reader wonder about the gifts given to each of us at birth and what we do with them. I absolutely loved it!”

Melanie Samaha, production director: Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

“The first on my Happy Hour Book Club’s selections is Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, AKA the most famous mystery of all time!”

Emily Witt, graphic designer: Golden Son by Pierce Brown

“If I get a chance, I’ll finally start listening to the audiobook of Golden Son. It’s the second book in the Red Rising trilogy. I’m not a huge reader but Red Rising blew me away, so I’m definitely looking forward to hearing what comes next.”

Kelli Bozeman, managing editor: She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

“I’m currently reading She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the New York Times reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein story; it’s so interesting to see all the investigating they did to finally bring the story to light. I’m also reading this great Lenten guide by First Presbyterian pastor Gerrit Dawson that brings the reader inside the minds of the ‘characters’ of Holy Week. And I just started reading This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger–it’s about four boarding-school runaways traveling on foot during the Depression, and it’s fast-paced and fascinating.”

Katelyn Oglesby, audience development director: How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

“I saw it in one Business Report’s ‘Forty under 40’ must-reads so I thought I’d start practicing for when the social distancing is over. #imisspeople A struggling extrovert over here!”

Sadie Fury, account executive: The 4-Hour Work Week by Timothy Ferriss; Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins

“My husband just bought The 4-Hour Work Week by Timothy Ferriss and Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins. He has nothing to do, so we’re trying to learn about money management, haha.”

Tara Lane, office coordinator: Alexandra: The Last Tsarina by Carolly Erickson

“I am reading Alexandra: The Last Russian Tsarina. This book takes a look at Tsarina Alexandra who was assassinated along with her family during the Russian Revolution in 1918. She was also the granddaughter of Queen Victoria. I love biographical books involving the dynamics of royal families, especially Queen Victoria and her influence around the world through the marriages of her children and grandchildren.”

Penny Font, editorial director: Quiet by Susan Cain

“Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain is my latest fave.”

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, community writer: Sacred Matters by Gary Laderman; Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown

“My fun fact about myself is that I have a degree in religious studies from LSU. One thing I am so happy I did while I was in college was buy all the novels I had to read for class. I am planning to revisit some of the books and read them with a fresh–and less stressed–mind. I am going to start with Sacred Matters by Gary Laderman, which examines all the unexpected places that religious practices show up. Hint: LSU football is deeply religious. For a little bit more fun, Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown is on my list–it’s not what you think.”

Elizabeth McCollister, chief marketing officer: Everybody Always by Bob Goff

“I am reading Everybody Always by Bob Goff. It’s all about being love in the world during setbacks and with difficult people. Quite ironic but perfect timing for any of us to be reading this one.”

What are you reading? Let us know in the comments below.