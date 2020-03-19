Positivity prevails: A letter to our readers

With the COVID-19 pandemic driving society to measures which were previously unimaginable, we’re at a loss for what the future holds, and we’re sure many of you feel the same way. However, we are committed to bringing you a message of hope and resiliency during this time. We’re sure you get enough facts and statistics from the 24/7 streams on television, so we want to be your escape. In the coming weeks, we will continue to bring you lighthearted content focused on the local businesses and people that make our city a special place to live–even if it’s in quarantine.

As the weeks drag on, we want to encourage you to stay positive and keep supporting locals. It’s more important than ever to be there for one another. In regard to local stores, buy gift cards, shop online or share posts with friends. For restaurants, order takeout or delivery and spread the word about their offerings. These businesses rely on the community to survive, and we personally don’t want to imagine a city without them in it.

We wish you and your families safety, health and happiness as we continue to navigate life with COVID-19. If there is anything you would like to see, or someone specific you would like to hear from, please let us know in the comments below or by reaching out on Instagram or Facebook. We hope to be together as a community again soon. Until then, embrace the extra time with your families and look for the silver lining under all of this mess. After all, trials only serve to make us stronger.