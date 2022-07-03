Plastic, It’s Fantastic: Unbreakable pieces for outdoor entertaining

It was 1997 when plastic went from drab to fab with one simple line in Aqua’s hit “Barbie Girl.” You know the one: “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic.” And while we might not be living in a Barbie dreamland, we think the hype around plastic might just hold up—literally. When it comes to outdoor entertaining, there is nothing better. And for a picnic on the beach, it’s the only law-abiding option. So to make your next summer soirée as fabulous as Barbie’s would be, check out our picks from local stores.