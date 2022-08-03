Spotted: Personalized student envelopes from The Keeping Room

Crumpled-up permission slips. Torn homework assignments. Field trip money left on the kitchen counter. A lot can go wrong when it comes to getting school forms safely from the backpack to the teacher’s desk. These personalized student envelopes from The Keeping Room aim to solve those common (and some perhaps uncommon) problems, allowing kids to sign, seal and deliver their forms in one piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

For purchasing information, contact The Keeping Room via Instagram @thekeepingroom, or stop by their storefront at 3535 Perkins Rd. Check out more stationery offerings at thekeepingroombr.com.