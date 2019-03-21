From ‘225’: Make your voice heard in Best of 225 voting

What is your favorite place to grab a burger? What about your favorite place to catch a show or even your favorite wedding venue? For the 14th year, inRegister’s sister publication 225 magazine is putting the power in the people’s hands to nail down the best of the best around Baton Rouge with the Best of 225 Awards. While the winners won’t be announced until 225′s July issue, the heat is on now to vote for your favorites in all the diverse, and occasionally very specific, categories. Voting is available here and will close next Wednesday, March 27. With over 500 nominees this year, every vote counts in helping your favorite local businesses get a spot in the limelight.

For a full list of winners from last year and other past years, click here. And, for more on Best of 225, the award process and more, click here.