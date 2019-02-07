Get the facts about your health at PBRC’s 19th Annual Wellness Day for Women

It’s 2019, and girl power is more prominent than ever. Like all things, with great power comes great responsibility, and being a woman involves staying on top of a lot of subjects. On February 23, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center will host its 19th annual Wellness Day for Women. The purpose of this day is to offer assistance, advice and resources to the women of Baton Rouge.

The day is scheduled to begin with free health screenings for blood pressure, body mass index, skin cancer, stroke risk and other important health concerns. Following the screenings is a cardio dance workout suitable for any age or fitness level. The most informative part of the day beings at 9 a.m., after the fitness demonstration. Seven different speakers will give informative talks on topics such as cholesterol and metabolic health, Medicare changes for 2019, and heart attack symptoms, risks and prevention.

The first discussion of the afternoon will be given by Dr. Catherine Champagne, who is the coordinator for the Women’s Nutrition Research Program and has been responsible for scheduling this event for 15 years. Her talk will focus on the scientific realities that serve to undermine the countless myths that surround health in popular culture.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about nutrition, some with very little science to back them up,” notes Dr. Champagne. “People need to make decisions about nutrition with evidence-based research that makes them feel confident about their health and the foods they choose to consume.”

To learn more and register for the day, visit the event page here.