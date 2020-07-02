A patriotic picnic to celebrate the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July stands out among the other holidays. Rather than prioritizing presents or extravagant parties, this summer celebration puts an emphasis on family, friends and old-fashioned fun. That’s why when Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events thought about planning the perfect party for the Fourth, her mind went straight to a classic picnic.

“I wanted something with a vintage look that really gave you the feel of America,” she explains of the photo shoot at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens with local influencer Krystal Faircloth. “It’s easy to fall into the cheesiness of the holiday. Going classic is a great way to avoid that.”

The good news is that you don’t have to have special connections to achieve a look similar to Babin’s. With almost all of her flowers sourced from Whole Foods Market and the fruit and pie decorations requiring only star-shaped cookie cutters, pulling together a festive get-together for close friends and family–try to limit your crowd for safety and health, of course–is as easy as it is fun.

“These are things that are guaranteed to not be Pinterest fails,” says Babin with a laugh. “You don’t have to go super gourmet, either. You can get almost everything at Whole Foods. The drinks we had were some awesome, fruity beers made by Parish Brewing Co. that we found at the checkout. We poured them in some cute glasses, added fresh blueberry and mint, and that’s it.”

And with elements as simple as that, there’s no shame in waiting until the last minute to plan something special for this Saturday. After all, at times like these, the best thing we can do is to celebrate the simple things.

“This is an opportunity to still have a normal Fourth of July,” explains Babin. “Make a pie, grab some fireworks and just have a good time with your close family.”

Read on for all of the party details and inspiration. Click the photos for a closer look.

RESOURCES

Photography: Sarah Ward Photography

Florals and design: Angela Marie Events

Venue: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Model: Krystal Faircloth

Charcuterie board: The Gilded Artichoke

Cookies: Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.

Cake and pies: Sweet Stirrings

Calligraphy: Proper Prints

Invitations and paper décor: Sharon Benton Designs

Videography: Armand Studios