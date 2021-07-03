Party in the back: Décor to elevate the outdoors

Mullets are back. Unfortunate but true, this trend made its way into the pages of Vogue’s June/July issue, so we have no choice but to accept it. However, rather than embrace the asymmetrical style for our hair, we’re looking for other ways to embody its spirit. Namely, our yards.

Business in the front, party in the back perfectly encompasses our approach to the home landscape. The front yard is all about appearances. It’s about getting passersby to fantasize about the utter flawlessness of the family that lives inside. Their hedges are so manicured, they must really have it together. But the backyard is where reality sets in. That isn’t a bad thing, though. The backyard is where parties are had, memories are made and kids run around barefoot without a care in the world. Despite its casual nature, we think the backyard deserves some TLC, too. We rounded up a few of our favorite finds for elevating such an important space—not too much, though.