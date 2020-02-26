Fitness, but make it fun: Out-of-the-box exercises to try locally

LIFE’S A CLIMB

At the start of every new year, the gym is packed with people. But while getting fit and staying active is a great resolution, it can quickly get boring running on the treadmill. These Baton Rouge businesses are committed to helping their clients have a blast while getting fit and reaching new heights. UpTown Climbing is a local hotspot for those craving a little bit of action and adventure in their workout. Not only is it great for building strength and conquering a fear of heights, it’s something the whole family can enjoy together.

uptownclimbing.com

TIME TO KICK BACK

You don’t need to be like Floyd Mayweather to enjoy a kickboxing class or two. Core UFC Gym accepts people at every level of intensity. Kickboxing is a great way to build strength and agility while also learning how to protect yourself against physical or mental threats. As an added bonus, it’s a constructive way to work out built-up frustrations after a long workday.

coreufcgym.com

SOARING STRENGTH

Although joining the circus would have never been a conventional way of earning income, there’s no doubt it would have been a captivating experience. GymFit, a newly revamped fitness club, has found a way to mesh the unconventional with the exciting through its Aerial Straps class. The purpose of the class is to teach students strength, flexibility and grace while flying across the gym using a circus-like apparatus.

gymfitbr.com

TWO YOGA-TINIS, PLEASE

Name a better way to end the week than with yoga and drinks with friends—we’ll wait. Yoga Rouge has the perfect recipe for winding down, just in time for happy hour. Their “FUNky friYAY” yoga and social hour is a lighthearted, B.Y.O.B. class filled with the perfect amount of zen and zinfandel. Guest musicians often join the class too, bringing great music that gets participants ready for the weekend.

yogarouge.com