Oh what fun: Moms and kids gather for a colorful Christmas celebration

Like a scene from a Spice Girls video, Lexie Polito’s home is transformed into a pajama party fantasy for one night each December. Complete with trays of brightly colored sweets, a dance floor with a professional DJ, and pops of pink galore, Polito’s annual “Champagne and Candy Canes” party brings moms and kids together for a holiday celebration like no other.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” says Polito. “But after my daughter Arabella was born, I wanted a way for my girlfriends and me to get together and have fun with our kids.”

And for Polito and her friends, the best way to bond is through engaging their inner children. Clad in pajamas, the group sings carols, decorates ornaments and takes turns in the photo booth and on the dance floor.

“I love that the party has become a tradition for our kids to grow with,” explains Polito, noting that with each year, the celebration grows. “And once it’s time for bed, the dads pick up the kids and the moms have their own dance party. It’s the best time!”

RESOURCES

Catering: Gourmet Girls

Personalized Champagne glasses: Ashley Fontenot

Personalized Santa plates: The Keeping Room

Invitations: The Queen Bee

Carol books: Bette Hingle

Photo booth: Smilebooth

Balloons: Victoria’s Toy Station

DJ: Kerald Smith