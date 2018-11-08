From the November issue: A tiny solution to a big problem

The tiny home craze has swept the nation. HGTV shows depict all the amenities and advantages that come with such small structures, but they don’t cover the other ways in which the housing method is being utilized. Across the nation, tiny houses are emerging as a possible solution to chronic homelessness. And while some offer simply temporary housing, the Community First! Village in Austin, Texas takes an entirely different approach.

“I think these temporary housing solutions are a good-hearted attempt, but they don’t address basic human needs,” says Alan Graham, one of the co-founders of the Austin community. “Housing will never cure homelessness. Community will.”

On November 29, Graham will make a visit to Baton Rouge for an event hosted by the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors that hopes to kickstart the local effort toward establishing a local entity similar to the Community First! Village, with the primary component being the transformation of stereotypes relating to the homeless.

Read the full story about how tiny homes might offer an ideal solution in Baton Rouge in inRegister’s November issue, on newsstands now. Tickets for the November 29 event are available here.