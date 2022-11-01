Our November cover story sets the table for a Friendsgiving feast full of fall style

After joining the ranks of common parlance sometime around the mid-2000s to early-2010s, “Friendsgiving” has become a standard occasion of the holiday season, often preceding a traditional Thanksgiving and limited—as the name would suggest—to close friends and acquaintances, along with a less-than-formal dinner. But as our November cover story proves, even a simple celebration of camaraderie and goodwill can merit a photo-worthy spread, which is why we enlisted Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events to create a Friendsgiving setting atop the Commerce Building in downtown Baton Rouge, where stunning late afternoon views of the city give way to painted sunsets in all the colors of fall.

Glean your inspiration from our full story here.