Nonprofit partnership provides care packages for single mothers

COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some way or another. However, some groups have been left more vulnerable than others. Many single mothers, both across the country and in the local area, have been heavily effected by the pandemic and everything that has come with it.

Capital Area United Way’s Women United program has partnered with The Life of a Single Mom to raise funds to provide for the single moms in our area who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many single mothers have found themselves struggling due to heightened anxiety and loss of income amid statewide shutdowns and layoffs. That’s one of the reasons why the team behind the partnership hopes that they can help to take some of the stress off of these mothers during this uncertain time.

“We have been partnering with The Life of a Single Mom for quite a while but never on a project of this magnitude,” explains Michelle Hardy, past chair for Women United. “Thanks to generous donations from people in the community and local businesses, we’ve been able to curate care packages that will help lighten some of the load that comes with being a single mother during a time like this.”

In the packages for the mothers are gift cards to local grocery and convenience stores and activity kits for children, along with plenty of fresh produce and easy recipes for the mothers to make at home. Hardy and the team of volunteers will be distributing the boxes this Saturday, July 18, through both curbside pickup and delivery.

“Part of this project is making it as easy as possible for these women to access the items they need, no matter the circumstances they’re dealing with,” says Hardy.

Aside from the donation box distribution, Hardy says a give back night is planned with Mestizo Restaurant for August, so long as it falls under state guidelines at the time. The fundraiser will benefit local single mothers, as well as others in the region who may be struggling due to COVID-19.

“The entire team at Mestizo’s has always been huge supporters of the Baton Rouge community,” says Hardy. “Thankfully, Jim Urdiales, the restaurant’s owner, has been working with us to do whatever he can to support this cause and these women,” says Hardy.