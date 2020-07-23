No peeking: Children’s stores talk Christmas present ideas

Lately, the words of little Cindy Lou Who have been echoing in our heads: Where are you, Christmas? With COVID taking the excitement from this summer, we can’t help but focus on the most wonderful time of the year. The food. The family. The endless cheer.

Since it seems a little premature to throw up the fake Christmas tree–you let us know in the comments if you think it’s acceptable this far before Thanksgiving–we’re focusing on making our list and checking it twice, starting with the kids. We reached out to a few local children’s stores to get their expert advice on what’s sure to be hot for all age groups this holiday season. So throw Elf on the television and read on for their suggestions.

Board games from Olly Olly

These games are great for a range of ages and can even be enjoyed by adults. The ultimate win.

Maileg House of Miniature Ultimate Dollhouse from Oh Baby!

This aesthetically pleasing dollhouse fits the adorable mini Maileg mice or any other mini family your child desires. This big ticket item will be tricky to hide for the coming months but we think it’s well worth it.

Push-along Pelican from Lulu & Bean.

According to Lulu & Bean owner Lori DeBenedetto-Webb, high-quality toys that can be passed down for generations are the ones to invest in. This wooden toy pelican is an adorable nod to Louisiana’s state bird.

Go Plus 2.0 Kids Architect scale model house building kit from Victoria’s Toy Station.

Forget Lego, this is the new building challenge. We have to say, we’re much more taken with the aesthetics of this miniature home. Sure beats another Star Wars model.

Jellycat plushes and books from Oh Baby!

Super soft and equally cute, Jellycat has been a fan favorite for years. We love Harry the Panda because he’s great for girls and boys alike.

Lazy Ones nightshirts from Tangerine.

Everyone loves a pun. Pair these nightshirts with some fluffy slippers and a sheet mask for a complete slumber party gift.

Blue camouflage earbuds from Mini Macarons.

We didn’t forget about the big boys. These earbuds are ideal for boys are who growing out of toys and into video games.

Maileg mice in boxes from Lulu & Bean.

We showed you the big ticket item above, but these little mice are the perfect stocking stuffer. With varieties for girls and boys, this toy is timeless.

Starry Night glow tent from Victoria’s Toy Station.

An instant inflatable fort? Sign us up. Not only will this keep your blanket and sheets folded in the linen closet, but this tent has glowing stars for some extra ambiance.

Personalized pillows from Mini Macarons.

Monogramming adds a special touch to any gift, and buying this far in advance gives you the opportunity to beat the rush. These pillows would be adorable in a nursery or perched on a big girl bed.

ALV Jewels earrings from Tangerine.

Accessories are a girl’s best friends. These small and fun earrings from Tangerine are a great addition to any young girl’s jewelry box.

What gifts are on your kids’ lists this year? Let us know in the comments below.