New normal: What to expect as spas reopen

The time has finally come to rise from the overgrown eyebrows and bare fingernails that have taken over during quarantine. Cue the Champagne pop and confetti. However, as with every other industry, the reopenings are accompanied by new regulations and methods of operation.

We never want to put our beloved spa technicians–or the other customers–in danger, but it’s hard to know what to expect since every store, restaurant or other institution requires different procedures. To ease the anxiety, we reached out to Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa owner Ellen Pino for a glimpse into the post-quarantine spa.

“We are a luxury medical spa, and have always maintained extremely high levels of medical sanitation to ensure our clients’ health is the top priority,” she explains. “However, since COVID, we have increased sanitation measures to continue to keep our staff and clients safe and healthy.”

Upon arrival, clients should have a face mask on–i.e. completely over nose and mouth–and be ready to wash their hands, answer health questions and have their temperature taken. Staff members will be doing the same on a regular basis. From there, treatments will continue as normal, mostly.

“Some of our ‘luxuries’ in the normal spa setting we are unable to continue at this time, such as beverage and charcuterie board offerings, relaxation rooms, heated beds, robes and more,” says Pino. “We hope to get back to that normal soon, though.”

Operating by appointment only, Avant Tous–and many other spas–will be limiting the number of clients in the facility at one time. Technicians will wear gloves, masks and sometimes face shields, and change them for every client. Between treatments, the tools, stations and seating are disinfected and sanitized, and all surfaces are being cleaned throughout the day. However, Pino notes that these measures won’t define an experience. Spa teams are working to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t dismantle the relaxation that comes with a spa experience.

“Our goal continues to be bringing joy into the lives of every client that walks through the door, even with some new gear on,” she says. “So while coming in for a beauty treatment will look and feel a little different, the same high standards of service and care are given, and it will be a continued privilege of ours to see our clients again!”

