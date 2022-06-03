My Favorite Things: Thomas Schumacher

Owner, River Homes Louisiana

Way to get myself moving in the morning: “How Did I Get Here” by ODESZA

Baton Rouge Experience or attraction: River Road horseback riding

Place for lunch: BLDG 5

Way to spend $20: Clase Azul margarita

Class in high school: Equestrian class

Childhood memory: Visiting NOLA after Hurricane Katrina

TV show: Band of Brothers

Song on my playlist: “What’s My Name?” by Rihanna

Item in my wardrobe: Alligator belt from Staton Tannery

Out-of-town destination: Alys Beach, Florida

Ways to unwind: Pressure washing and Heather McMahan’s Instagram

Locale for date night: The Watermark

Website to kill some time: Zillow

Concerts I ever attended: Hillsong United at Madison Square Garden, Cheetah Girls and the Jonas Brothers

App on my smartphone: Sky guide

Online shopping destinations: Facebook Marketplace and Restoration Hardware

Hidden talent: Sailing

Most treasured possessions: Theragun and the rosary my brother gave me when he was ordained a priest

Idea of perfect happiness: Acreage and animals

My motto for life: “It takes no more time to see the good side of life than it does to see the bad.”