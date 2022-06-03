My Favorite Things: Thomas Schumacher
Owner, River Homes Louisiana
Way to get myself moving in the morning: “How Did I Get Here” by ODESZA
Baton Rouge Experience or attraction: River Road horseback riding
Place for lunch: BLDG 5
Way to spend $20: Clase Azul margarita
Class in high school: Equestrian class
Childhood memory: Visiting NOLA after Hurricane Katrina
TV show: Band of Brothers
Song on my playlist: “What’s My Name?” by Rihanna
Item in my wardrobe: Alligator belt from Staton Tannery
Out-of-town destination: Alys Beach, Florida
Ways to unwind: Pressure washing and Heather McMahan’s Instagram
Locale for date night: The Watermark
Website to kill some time: Zillow
Concerts I ever attended: Hillsong United at Madison Square Garden, Cheetah Girls and the Jonas Brothers
App on my smartphone: Sky guide
Online shopping destinations: Facebook Marketplace and Restoration Hardware
Hidden talent: Sailing
Most treasured possessions: Theragun and the rosary my brother gave me when he was ordained a priest
Idea of perfect happiness: Acreage and animals
My motto for life: “It takes no more time to see the good side of life than it does to see the bad.”