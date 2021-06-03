My Favorite Things: Susan Miles

Co-owner/tour manager, Red Stick Adventures & All About Baton Rouge Tours

Place for lunch: Serop’s Express

Way to spend a Saturday morning: In the summer, swimming laps in my pool

Childhood memory: Learning to horseback ride while in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Alarm clock, shower and then start sipping my way through an energy drink

TV show: Chicago Fire

Way to spend $20: Shopping on Amazon

Class in high school: Theatre

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Spending time meeting new guests on our local tours with Red Stick Adventures and All About Baton Rouge Tours—haunted tours, food tours, or Baton Rouge city tours (microbus or walking)—is always a great experience!

Guilty pleasure: Watching Below Deck (or Below Deck Mediterranean)

Concert I ever attended: My first concert, Better Than Ezra

Song on my playlist: “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” by P.M. Dawn

Way to unwind: Reclining on the sofa, watching some TV with my husband and our two Great Pyrenees dogs

Book: Abandoned Baton Rouge: Stories from the Ruins by Colleen Kane

App on my smartphone: WAZE

Item in my makeup bag: Eyelash curler

Motto for life: Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer.

Talent I wish I had: Carpentry

Idea of perfect happiness: Anything with a sandy beach or “Big Sky” country in the summer (Wyoming/Montana)