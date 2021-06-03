My Favorite Things: Susan Miles
Co-owner/tour manager, Red Stick Adventures & All About Baton Rouge Tours
Place for lunch: Serop’s Express
Way to spend a Saturday morning: In the summer, swimming laps in my pool
Childhood memory: Learning to horseback ride while in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Alarm clock, shower and then start sipping my way through an energy drink
TV show: Chicago Fire
Way to spend $20: Shopping on Amazon
Class in high school: Theatre
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Spending time meeting new guests on our local tours with Red Stick Adventures and All About Baton Rouge Tours—haunted tours, food tours, or Baton Rouge city tours (microbus or walking)—is always a great experience!
Guilty pleasure: Watching Below Deck (or Below Deck Mediterranean)
Concert I ever attended: My first concert, Better Than Ezra
Song on my playlist: “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” by P.M. Dawn
Way to unwind: Reclining on the sofa, watching some TV with my husband and our two Great Pyrenees dogs
Book: Abandoned Baton Rouge: Stories from the Ruins by Colleen Kane
App on my smartphone: WAZE
Item in my makeup bag: Eyelash curler
Motto for life: Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer.
Talent I wish I had: Carpentry
Idea of perfect happiness: Anything with a sandy beach or “Big Sky” country in the summer (Wyoming/Montana)