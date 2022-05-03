My Favorite Things: Rachael Slaughter
President, Orion Laboratories
Guilty pleasure: At work, I always have dark chocolate at my desk as a little pick-me-up.
Childhood memory: Summers at Camp Kahdalea in North Carolina
TV show: Gilmore Girls
Way to spend $20: Magazines in the airport before a flight
Song on my playlist: Forever on my playlist is Dave Matthews Band. Cardi B for workouts and Yacht Rock radio for car rides.
Class in high school: Biology
Item in my wardrobe: Five days a week it’s FIGS scrubs and Golden Goose sneakers.
Excuse to indulge: Every visit to Superior Grill. Chips, salsa and margaritas!
Way to unwind: Glass of wine with good company on my porch swing
Way to spend a Saturday morning: At a destination spa with a cup of coffee or a mimosa. Certainly not my typical Saturday but one can dream.
Time of year: Autumn because of the crisp weather and all things pumpkin
Concert I ever attended: Red Hot Chili Peppers in New Orleans supporting those affected by Hurricane Katrina
Hidden talent: Hosting a garage sale
Perfume: Can we say cologne? I love the smell of my husband’s cologne!
Out-of-town destination: Europe. California is always a good time too!
Place to have a shopping spree: Paris, France
App on my smartphone: HiMama. The app where school posts photos and updates of my daughter during the day. It’s so fun to get those little messages while I’m at work.
Talent I wish I had: Gardening