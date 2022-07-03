My Favorite Things: Megan H. Kelly

Owner of MHK, founder and CEO of Mompreneur Nation

Guilty pleasure: Random midweek shopping trips with my mom

Class in high school: Bible class. My teacher was awesome.

Place for lunch: J. Alexander’s all day, every day

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Cuddling with my kids watching educational animal shows

TV show: Cobra Kai and the entire Saturday morning lineup in the ’90s

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Coffee or the joy of loud kiddos before your alarm goes off. It’ll get you moving every time.

Childhood memory: Definitely singing with my siblings in our little Toyota on long road trips

Song on my playlist: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” followed by “Million Little Miracles” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Item in my wardrobe: My black jeans and hoodie sweatshirt

Time of year: Springtime, when the azaleas start to bloom

Book: Dangerous: When a Woman Becomes Fearless by local author Rachel Davidson

Concert I ever attended: Garth Brooks in Tiger Stadium with my husband. Amazing.

Perfume: I’m actually looking for a good one. Please DM me suggestions.

App on my smartphone: Google Calendar. I am nothing without it.

Place to have a shopping spree: HomeGoods

Out-of-town destination: Beach condo in Destin, Florida

Idea of perfect happiness: A family compound. I am the only one in the family who feels this way.

Item in my makeup bag: My red lipstick

Talend I wish I had: Cooking. I wish I had the talent, and desire, to be a good cook. It’s just not in the cards for me.