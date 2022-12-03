My Favorite Things: Laura W. Taylor

Artist and Business Owner

Guilty pleasure: Pop culture gossip

Place for lunch: Superior…with a marg

Class in high school: Ballet

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Playing in the garden and pool with the kids

TV Show: Anything to binge while painting

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Being on the field before an LSU game



Way to get myself moving in the morning: The fear of being late to carpool

Childhood memory: Anything involving my crazy close Welch family

Way to unwind: Sitting on the back porch with my husband after we put the kids to bed

Time of year: Summer

Out-of-town destination: Anywhere there is a beach, but especially Oahu to visit family and friends

Concert I ever attended: NEEDTOBREATHE at the Varsity in 2010

App on my smartphone: Instagram

Item in my makeup bag: RMS Beauty “Buriti” bronzer

Place to have a shopping spree: Louisiana Nursery

Excuse to indulge: Do I need an excuse?

Most treasured possession: Heirloom slide bracelet left to me by my grandmother

Talent I wish I had: Be able to play the violin or memorize phone numbers

My motto for life: For the glory of God and the good of others.

Hidden talent: Meet me on the dance floor to find out…