My Favorite Things: Laura W. Taylor
Artist and Business Owner
Guilty pleasure: Pop culture gossip
Place for lunch: Superior…with a marg
Class in high school: Ballet
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Playing in the garden and pool with the kids
TV Show: Anything to binge while painting
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Being on the field before an LSU game
Way to get myself moving in the morning: The fear of being late to carpool
Childhood memory: Anything involving my crazy close Welch family
Way to unwind: Sitting on the back porch with my husband after we put the kids to bed
Time of year: Summer
Out-of-town destination: Anywhere there is a beach, but especially Oahu to visit family and friends
Concert I ever attended: NEEDTOBREATHE at the Varsity in 2010
App on my smartphone: Instagram
Item in my makeup bag: RMS Beauty “Buriti” bronzer
Place to have a shopping spree: Louisiana Nursery
Excuse to indulge: Do I need an excuse?
Most treasured possession: Heirloom slide bracelet left to me by my grandmother
Talent I wish I had: Be able to play the violin or memorize phone numbers
My motto for life: For the glory of God and the good of others.
Hidden talent: Meet me on the dance floor to find out…