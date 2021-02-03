My Favorite Things: Kara St. Cyr
Anchor/Reporter, Louisiana Public Broadcasting
Guilty pleasure: Watching the Twilight movies
Place for lunch: City Pork
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping in
TV show: Gossip Girl
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Blue Bayou
Childhood memory: Meeting Chad Michael Murray at the Mall of Louisiana
Song on my playlist: “Little Red Corvette” by Prince
Item in my wardrobe: Uggs
Way to unwind: Painting
Time of year: Winter
Book: The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
Place for a manicure/pedicure: I usually just do my own nails… very poorly.
Item in my makeup bag: Bold lipstick
Place to have a shopping spree: Reformation
Excuse to indulge: I don’t need an excuse.
Out-of-town destination: Washington, D.C.
Most treasured possession: Family photo albums
My motto for life: Life goes on
Hidden talent: I can always find the best parking spots.