My Favorite Things: Emelie Kantrow Alton
Guilty pleasure: Binge watching shows at the end of a long day
Childhood memory: Being the only girl on an all-boy flag football team and earning the spot of quarterback
Place for lunch: If I’m not at work at Bistro Byronz or Pizza Byronz, I would say Jay’s Bar-B-Q or Counter Culture.
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Watching one of my boys play sports
Way to spend $20: CC’s Coffee in the mornings
Class in high school: Religion, only because I was the only one who got an A because this Jewish girl actually had to study at the Catholic high school I attended!
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night
TV show: Still watching Grey’s Anatomy. I’m sad to admit this!
Song on my playlist: “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw
Item in my wardrobe: Workout clothes
Way to unwind: Three-mile run with my sister
Time of year: Summer! I hate the cold.
Concert I ever attended: Songwriters in the Round at the Bluebird Café in Nashville
Hidden talent: I can still do splits!
Excuse to indulge: A rare but treasured date night with my hubby
Place to have a shopping spree: Vertage
Out-of-town destination: The Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama
My motto for life: You get what you give.