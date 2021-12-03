My Favorite Things: Emelie Kantrow Alton

CEO, Byronz Restaurant Family

Guilty pleasure: Binge watching shows at the end of a long day

Childhood memory: Being the only girl on an all-boy flag football team and earning the spot of quarterback

Place for lunch: If I’m not at work at Bistro Byronz or Pizza Byronz, I would say Jay’s Bar-B-Q or Counter Culture.

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Watching one of my boys play sports

Way to spend $20: CC’s Coffee in the mornings

Class in high school: Religion, only because I was the only one who got an A because this Jewish girl actually had to study at the Catholic high school I attended!

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night

TV show: Still watching Grey’s Anatomy. I’m sad to admit this!

Song on my playlist: “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw

Item in my wardrobe: Workout clothes

Way to unwind: Three-mile run with my sister

Time of year: Summer! I hate the cold.

Concert I ever attended: Songwriters in the Round at the Bluebird Café in Nashville

Hidden talent: I can still do splits!

Excuse to indulge: A rare but treasured date night with my hubby

Place to have a shopping spree: Vertage

Out-of-town destination: The Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama

My motto for life: You get what you give.