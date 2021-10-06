My Favorite Things: Christian Engle

President and CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area

Guilty pleasure: Double Stuf Oreos

Place for lunch: City Pork

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Running, riding my bike or working out at one of our Y’s

Class in high school: My favorite year was my senior year. My first-period class was surfing. Doesn’t get much better than that!

Way to get myself moving in the morning: I’m not a coffee drinker, so I usually just get up and go.

Song on my playlist: I am a teen of the ’80s, so I love all the hair bands. My go-to bands are AC/DC, Van Halen, Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.

Locale for date night: French Market Bistro. Great atmosphere and food.

Time of year: I love fall weather and football season.

Way to spend $20: Tacos! The best $20 would be spent on a variety of tacos.

Book: Anything by Malcolm Gladwell

Concert I ever attended: Panic! at the Disco and Drake. Great shows and performers.

App on my Smartphone: Dark Sky. I am obsessed with knowing the weather.

Excuse to indulge: Usually centered around something exciting for my children

Most treasured possession: My grandfather’s and father’s flag boxes from their military days

Idea of perfect happiness: Knowing that my children are healthy and living their best lives

Talent I wish I had: I wish I could play the guitar. I’m trying to teach myself now.

My motto for life: You only get one so live it to the fullest and enjoy it. It’s too short to sweat the small stuff.

Out-of-town destination: Disney World. Happiest place on earth!

Hidden talent: I’m a trivia nerd. My brain is full of useless information that only comes in handy on trivia night!