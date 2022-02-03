My favorite things: Cathy Maher-Griffiths

Chief Quality Officer, Woman’s Hospital

Guilty pleasure: Full day at the spa

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sipping tea and binge watching a television series with my husband

Place for lunch: Before COVID-19, French Market Bistro on Highland. The food and the service are always perfect.

TV show: Call the Midwife

Way to spend $20: A couple of sushi rolls—my absolute favorite food

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Houmas House is beautiful and has great events. I especially love the BRSO Christmas concert.

Childhood memory: Family vacations on the Gulf Coast

Song on my playlist: “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

Item in my wardrobe: I love my Sentaler coat. The alpaca wool is so soft.

Way to unwind: Having a glass of cabernet on the back patio

Way to get myself moving in the morning: A good workout on my Peloton gets me moving and motivated

Book: The Horse Whisperer by Nicholas Evans

Concert I ever attended: The Rolling Stones

App on my smartphone: Kindle, so I can read anytime

Item in my makeup bag: Lipstick palette with plenty of colors

Place to have a shopping spree: Lukka. They have an amazing selection of clothes and accessories.

Excuse to indulge: Reaching a personal milestone

Out-of-town destination: Navarre Beach—emerald water and solitude

Most treasured possession: I treasure my grandparents’ bedroom set. My father was delivered by a midwife at home and was actually born in that bed.

Perfume: Many of the Chanel perfumes, but especially Mademoiselle