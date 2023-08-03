My Favorite Things: Amber Elworth
Managing Owner, Light House Coffee
Guilty pleasure: Mr. Goodbar or S’mores Pop-Tarts.
Place for lunch: FinBomb
TV show: The West Wing or The Newsroom. I love Aaron Sorkin.
Way to spend a Saturday morning: I typically work on Saturday mornings. But if I didn’t, I would sleep as late as possible and snuggle with my French bulldog Stitch.
Way to spend $20: Probably at girls’ night out at Soji
Class in high school: Mr. Green’s history class at Ruston High
Way to get myself moving in the morning: An iced cappuccino with oat milk and honey from Light House Coffee helps. But I passionately hate mornings. They should be outlawed.
Childhood memory: Having chats with my late grandmother, Nanny
Song on my playlist: “Narcissist” by No Rome and The 1975
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: I am obsessed with the Main Library at Goodwood. I love to go sit with a good book and coffee.
Item in my wardrobe: I call them my comfy Aladdin pants.
Way to unwind: Watching a show with my husband with a glass of white wine. Or taking a hot bath.
Time of year: Fall. Amazing weather and LSU Football
Place for a manicure/pedicure: ZaZa
Perfume: Clinique Happy
Place to have a shopping spree: West Elm
Excuse to indulge: Date night
Idea of perfect happiness: Being able to eat out for every meal without gaining weight
Hidden talent: I’m an intermediate calligrapher.
My motto for life: “Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of you heart.” Psalm 37:4