My Favorite Things: Allison Traxler

Executive Director, Capital Area CASA

Guilty pleasure: A really good glass of Champagne and a massage

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Coffee and snuggles with my giant Bernedoodles

Childhood memory: Growing up in the Garden District and riding bikes to Country Corner to play video games

Song on my playlist: Harry Styles is on repeat lately.

Hidden talent: Making perfect omelettes

Place for lunch: Superior Grill

Place to have a shopping spree: I love a local hospital gift shop.

Book: A recent favorite is Verity by Colleen Hoover.

