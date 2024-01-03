My Favorite Things: Allison Traxler
Executive Director, Capital Area CASA
Guilty pleasure: A really good glass of Champagne and a massage
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Coffee and snuggles with my giant Bernedoodles
Childhood memory: Growing up in the Garden District and riding bikes to Country Corner to play video games
Song on my playlist: Harry Styles is on repeat lately.
Hidden talent: Making perfect omelettes
Place for lunch: Superior Grill
Place to have a shopping spree: I love a local hospital gift shop.
Book: A recent favorite is Verity by Colleen Hoover.