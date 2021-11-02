November’s color of the month has us feeling fine as mulled wine

Mulled wine isn’t just a cozy seasonal treat. The color itself is a warm staple this November. With its deep crimson shades, it’s no wonder this color has us coming back for more. From a statement couch to a date-ready dress, items in this hue are both eye catching and holiday ready.

Read on for a few of our mulled wine-colored picks from local stores.

When the stress of holiday planning commences, so does the need for a cozy place to relax. Scroll through to the last photo on this carousel to see how Hilary Smith Kennedy of Dixon Smith Interiors brought a bold berry couch into an LSU condo, adding some school spirit while maintaining a fashion-forward flair.

If big and bold isn’t really your style when it comes to furniture, then maybe art is the way to go. This abstract piece from Camille Thibodeaux at The Foyer is one way to add color into your home for a dose of excitement.

When night comes early, the dinner dates run late. That means there’s more time to spend in our fanciest outfits. For girls-night-out attire that turns heads while blending in with the hue of our wine glasses, this Blu Spero get-up has you covered.

Now that we aren’t strutting around in a constant sheen of summer sweat, we may need a bit of extra bling to make up for it. These garnet-toned jewels from Anton’s Fine Jewelry bring a twist to classic gold rings and bangles, lending a pop of personality to otherwise traditional accessories.

We’re taking the literal route with this next pick. At Blend Baton Rouge, this bright Burgundy wine meets its match in cool autumn evenings, good company and candle-lit ambiance. They don’t call it the “wine of friends” for nothing.