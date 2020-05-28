From the May issue: Mental health at the forefront

Chelsea Borruano emerged from her struggles with mental health inspired. The business development director was determined to create a space in the local community for discussion and support about the invisible difficulties that everyone faces daily. The result: You Aren’t Alone Project.

“Mental health is for everyone,” says Borruano. “You don’t have to know exactly what someone is going through to be understanding. We want to open people’s minds and help people to understand that we’re built up by connecting with one another.”

She and her team are currently working to offer comfort and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through blog posts, social media outreach and Zoom meetings, they are working to ensure people know that what they’re feeling is OK and they don’t have to face it alone.

Read the full story from the May issue of inRegister here.