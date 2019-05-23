From the May issue: Freezing with a focus

Since she was a young girl, Christi Childs has had two dreams remain constant. This year, she made those dreams come true–by competing in an Antarctic marathon.

Childs always knew she wanted to run a race in Antarctica, as well as support an orphanage for children in need. Through thinking outside the box and pushing herself to her limits, Childs figured out a way to do both at the same time. By teaming up with her brother, Josh Dunagan, who recently started his own orphanage in Nepal, Childs was able to raise enough money to cover the cost of her trip and $15,000 for the orphanage. However, Childs says she isn’t done yet. She plans to raise additional funds for the orphanage before the year’s end.

“My goal was $17,200, so my personal goal is still to hit that this year,” says Childs. “$2,000 isn’t that much more. I think we can hit that.”

Read the full story of Childs’ journey in the May issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.