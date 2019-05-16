From the May Issue: Carrie & Seash creates charming custom designs

When Seashols Barnes Poppler decided to collaborate with her mother Carrie Barnes on design elements for her wedding, the two were inspired. The mother-daughter duo found a way to combine old-fashioned mediums with modern technology by taking a creative pastime and turning it into an innovative business called Carrie & Seash. Despite the 1,500-mile difference between Poppler’s home in Baton Rouge and Barnes’ residence in San Diego, the two are able to work collaboratively on each and every project.

“Even though we are long distance, we work together on every project,” says Poppler. “We share ideas, and I bring everything together in Photoshop.”

The pair designs everything from wedding crests, custom maps and stationery to, more recently, a collaborative bathing suit line with Dallas-based children’s brand Dondolo. The summer collaboration, which is out now, has Poppler looking forward to more projects in textiles.

Read the full story in the May issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.