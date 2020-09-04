MarketWatch: Pointe-Marie, sponsored by Pointe-Marie

Pointe-Marie, Baton Rouge

Pointe-Marie is a continuation of the planning, design, development and presentation traditions that began in 30-A in the town of Seaside, Florida. Baton Rouge now has its own village celebrating memorable small towns and villages across Louisiana and America.

Streets lined with front porches, sidewalks, trees and picket fences, encourage walking, biking and gathering. Parks, promenades and trails of most every shape and type. Vernacular Louisiana architecture integrates historic building traditions with 21st -Century materials and methods, creating homes that stand the test of time.

Courtyards and porches seamlessly bring the indoors and out together. Amenities like nowhere else in Baton Rouge. And its beating heart, a vibrant and engaging Village Center offering foods, events, festivals programming and gathering in comfortable and safe outdoor spaces and venues located a short walk from every home in the village.

The Ashland

This one has it all! A one story home with 2,489sf (heated/cooled); 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; 2-car garage with alley access, 363 additional sf of porches in front and on side; open floor plan; 12′ ceiling in kitchen, great room with dining; kitchen island seats 5; quartz countertops; walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry; office; mudroom; master bathroom with spacious walk-in closet; gas fireplace; free standing tub in master bathroom; architectural grade shingles; tile floors in bathrooms and utility room. The home is currently under construction with completion by the end of December, 2020.

The Martinsville

A one story home with 2,161sf (heated/cooled); 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths; 2-car garage with alley access; golf cart parking; 495 additional sq of porches in front and side; open floor plan; 12′ ceilings throughout; kitchen island seats 4; quartz countertops; master bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet; gas fireplace; free standing tub in master bathroom; architectural grade shingles; tile floors in bathrooms and utility room. The home is currently under construction with completion by end of December 2020.

For more information on homes and lots available contact us or stop by Pointe-Marie's on-site Discovery Center (Located at 14200 River Road, just west of L'Auberge Casino.

