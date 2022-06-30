Check out Louisiana’s top public and private golf courses of 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to hit the greens for a day, we’ve got some news for you: Golfweek has listed this year’s top five public and private golf courses for each state, and we’re here to let you know the hottest spots in Louisiana. Quick spoiler alert: two Baton Rouge country clubs each hold spots on the best private courses list, but no matter where you go in the state, this summer marks the perfect time to get out and play. So grab your clubs and get ready to hit the fairway!

Best Courses You Can Play:

1.The Country Club at the Golden Nugget, Lake Charles

The Country Club at Golden Nugget is ranked No. 1 because of its exceptional greenery, open fairways and its 18-hole par 72 championship golf course.

2. TPC Louisiana, Avondale

TPC Louisiana, located along the Mississippi River Delta, offers breathtaking scenic views and tees for golfers of all skill levels. It also hosts the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

3. English Turn, New Orleans

The sculpted fairways of English Turn are just part of the experience. With each hole featuring its own unique–and often eye-catching–obstacle, the course is as beautiful as it is challenging.

4. Contraband Bayou Golf Club, Lake Charles

The Contraband Bayou Golf Club makes its home at L’Auberge Casino and Resort Lake Charles, emphasizing Louisiana’s natural environment to enhance its award-winning golf course.

5. Atchafalaya at Idlewild, Patterson

Each of the 18 holes at the Atchafalaya is named for a cultural feature within the Atchafalaya Basin, and is appreciated by golfers for its exceptional course conditioning and expansive greens.

Best Private Courses:

1. Squire Creek, Choudrant

Squire Creek Country Club’s 18 hand-cut, championship holes feature natural views along its challenging course, testing players of all calibers. It is also one of the 2022 Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S., according to Golfweek.

2. Baton Rouge Country Club, Baton Rouge

Located in the heart of the Capital City, the Baton Rouge Country Club separates itself from its urban surroundings with a lush, green landscape perfect for a day of playing–regardless of the temperature.

3. Money Hill, Abita Springs

Money Hill has changed the way golf is played in Louisiana with its undulating terrain contours and final five holes, including challenging water features rarely seen on other golf courses.

4. New Orleans Country Club, New Orleans

Operating for more than 100 years now, the New Orleans Country Club is another prestigious members-only club that boasts noteworthy service and well-maintained courses.

5. Country Club of Louisiana, Baton Rouge

Redesigned in 2012, the Country Club of Louisiana brings together beautiful lakes and giant oaks along its stately course, challenging even the most experienced golf enthusiasts.