Looking back on D-D Breaux’s gymnastics legacy at LSU

“Coaching has filled my heart and life and has fueled my passion for 43 years,” wrote LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux in a love letter sent to Tiger fans via email and Twitter two days ago. The message came as Breaux announced her retirement after what has become an iconic career filled with big wins and memorable seasons for the LSU gymnastics team.

As Breaux passes the torch to new head coach Jay Clark, she vows to stay connected with the university as an ambassador for LSU athletics. Meanwhile, what better time to take a look back at her career as told through inRegister’s January 2020 cover story on Breaux? Learn more about Breaux’s humble beginnings, how she built the LSU gymnastics program into a national powerhouse, and what drives her most in life by reading the story here.

