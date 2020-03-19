Local soaps to get your hands on quick

Twenty seconds, people: that’s how long we need to be scrubbing our hands–not just now, but always. Think about it this way, 20 seconds is just one chorus of “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, so thats reason enough to be thorough. And although it may be a little tricky to get your hands on some Dove or Dial at the grocery store, local soap makers are still stocked up and ready to help you in the fight against germs.

For the sake of keeping our hands clean and supporting local businesses, we rounded up a few places you can grab some suds, without dealing with the long checkout lines and empty shelves:

Made with pomegranate, pear, and blueberry seeds, this vegan and all-natural soap is bound to cleanse and exfoliate at the same time.

Did someone say energy soap? Truly there’s not much better than a slight pick-me-up to get you scrubbing good.

Supporting local business and a good cause while also practicing good hygiene sounds like a win-win-win to me.

If this isn’t the prettiest soap you’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is–I need all three!

This adorable blue and yellow soap is bound to keep everyone calm, cool and clean all allergy season long.

Since spring break started a little earlier than expected for some, why not enjoy all the fresh scents associated with this time of year during your scrub session?

Wish you could escape to a tropical island? The Jamaican Remedy soap from Beautiful Butterfly Luxurious Essentials & Handcrafted Gifts is the next best thing–plus its gentle ingredients are soothing for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

And although LUSH isn’t necessarily a local joint, it’s hard not to walk past its Mall of Louisiana location without being drawn in by the dreamy scents and all natural soaps, scrubs, and bath bombs.

What song are you singing while you scrub? Let us know your tune and how you’re staying well in the comments below.