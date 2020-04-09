Local churches that will livestream their Easter Sunday services

Baton Rouge’s houses of worships will not be packed with families wearing their prettiest dresses and sharpest suits this Easter. For the first time in decades, the pews will be empty on what is traditionally the most well-attended Sunday of the year. But the coronavirus can’t keep local congregations from celebrating the origin and hope of the holiday together by gathering in a new way–through livestreamed services on their Facebook pages, YouTube channels and other online outlets.

Below are details on and links to some of the Baton Rouge churches that will be offering online versions of their Easter Sunday masses and services on April 12:

St. Joseph Cathedral: 10:30 a.m. (repeated at 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) on Cox channel 15 and on CatholicLife TV’s YouTube channel and Facebook page

St. George Catholic Church: 10 a.m. on the church YouTube channel

St. Jude Catholic Church: 10 a.m. on the church YouTube channel

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church: 10 a.m. on the church Facebook page

Istrouma Baptist Church: 9:15 a.m. on the church YouTube channel and Facebook page

Jefferson Baptist Church: 10 a.m. on the church website and Facebook page; on TV on Cox channel 19 and Eatel channel 144; on radio at 97.3 FM

First United Methodist Church: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the church website; 9:30 a.m. on Cox channel 16; 10:30 a.m. on WAFB channel 9

Broadmoor Methodist Church:

First Presbyterian Church: 10:30 a.m. on the church YouTube channel and Facebook page

Healing Place Church: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the church website, YouTube channel and Facebook page

Bethany Church: 10 a.m. on the church website and Facebook page, and on Cox channel 117 and over-the-air channel 30

Purpose Church: 10:30 a.m. on the church Facebook page

Acacia Church: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel

St. James Episcopal Church: 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the church Facebook page

St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church: 9:30 a.m. on the church website

St. Paul Lutheran Church: 10:30 a.m. on the church Facebook page and Vimeo

The Chapel: 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the church website and Facebook page

Know of a church that we missed? Email it to us at [email protected] and we’ll add it to the list.