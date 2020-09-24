Local bloggers talk tailgate fashion from a distance

Finally, a shred of normalcy in this year: football season. Though, it won’t be the exact same, we’re still ready to dig our purple and gold out of the closet to cheer the Tigers on from home. Crafting the perfect gameday outfit is certainly no small feat, so we got some tips from local bloggers about how to elevate your Death Valley best.

Leslie Presnall, Southern Flair

“Like most days in 2020, we’ll see a lot of comfortable leisure outfits for gameday. Since we’ll be watching football from our couches, I say pair a LSU tee with leggings. We’ve seen a huge rise in original LSU and Tiger T-shirt designs this year. Local boutiques like SoSis and Hey, Penelope even designed their own exclusive tees, and we’ve seen new companies like Lagniappe Collection and Sparkle City come in with really cute trendy designs!”

Karli Willis, karliwillis.com

“Make your LSU statement piece something that you’ll keep on! For example, you may have some cute tiger-print booties or an eye-catching purse, but you will probably kick off the shoes and set the purse aside if you’re at home. Instead, you can opt for a trendy tiger graphic tee or fun LSU earrings so you’re repping your team for all four quarters!”

Tia Wittington, tiawhittington.com

“Gameday at home? This is a no-brainer! You definitely want to make sure you’re comfy but still cute cheering on our Tigers and Saints. A graphic tee with a pair of jeans or joggers will keep you cute, festive and on trend!”

Kerrie Kikendoll, All Things Considered by Keki

“Keep it cute. Sometimes, all a girl really wants in a gameday outfit is something cute and classic. A gameday t-shirt, a cute pair of denim shorts and some fashion sneakers.”

What is your go-to gameday look? Let us know in the comments below.