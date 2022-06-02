Catch Louisiana actor Lo Graham in a new ‘scream queen’ role this Friday

Back in December 2020, we talked to actor and Lafayette native Lo Graham during her time playing the young version of Kim Cattrall’s character, Margaret, on Fox’s Filthy Rich. Now, viewers can catch the actor on the small screen once more in Unhuman, the new horror-comedy film from Blumhouse Productions and Epix premiering digitally this Friday, June 3.

Described by Graham as “The Breakfast Club meets The Walking Dead,” Unhuman will see her play another “scream queen” character much like her breakout role in Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant or comedies like This Is the End, this time as one of the teenagers who survives a bus crash orchestrated by a deadly stalker, eventually joining forces with her classmates in a fight for survival

“The most exciting part about being cast in Unhuman was having the opportunity to work with Blumhouse and the entire cast and crew,” says Graham. “It takes a village to make a movie, and it was incredible to not only work with Blumhouse and their team from Los Angeles, but also the incredible crew members based in New Orleans. It’s a gift to be surrounded by such passionate creatives in my home state of Louisiana.”

Splitting time between California and Louisiana is nothing new for Graham, who spends her time in both Hollywood and Lafayette. But this role in particular took her out of her usual comfort zones in other ways, seeing her expand her physicality as well as her comedic chops.

“Very early in the film, my character Jacey breaks her nose in the bus crash,” says Graham. “Every day, the talented hair and makeup department got me all bloodied up and ready to go. There’s a lot of action sequences, running and screaming, which made filming a challenge and a blast.”

We may be peeking through our fingers, but we’ll have our eyes on Graham this weekend. For more information on her life, style and upcoming roles, follow her on Instagram @lo_graham.