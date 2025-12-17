Last-minute gifts for the guys from local sources | By Eliza Rowley -

It is almost comical how hard it is to shop for the men in our lives. With Christmas just around the corner, we are officially in a time crunch to get all the gifts wrapped and ready.

Luckily, local stores are coming to the rescue by supplying us with gift options that even the most discerning men will appreciate. Keep scrolling for last-minute, local ideas that guys will love this holiday season.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for all the grill masters in your life, look no further. Red Stick Spice Co. has a wide variety of gift boxes that will supply enough seasoning for many future barbecues. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

For all the men who like to drink in style, this whiskey setup is a must. This decanter, glass, and book are all available at The Keeping Room. Not only is it a useful gift, but it is also a visually pleasing one.

Get your guys looking merry with these fashionable holiday ties and pocket squares. Classy and festive, what more could you need?

Turtlebox speakers have been all the rage lately, and this color way is sure to please all the LSU fans in your life. The Backpacker has this gift in store, and any guy would be happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

Get it all at once with these pre-made gift boxes from Sweet Baton Rouge. A collection of items that are guaranteed to get used. The Petey Polo Gift Set is going to be a lifesaver for many struggling to find presents for men this season.

It seems like guys never wanna leave the golf course, so why not bring some to them! Elements has a collection of golf-themed gifts that are on par with the trends.