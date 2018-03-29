Last days of ‘Best of 225’ voting going on now

Time is running out to cast your vote for the restaurants, bloggers, events and more that have been nominated for this year’s Best of 225 awards, which aim to give the people of Baton Rouge the power to pick the best-of-the-best around the city. Voting for categories such as “Best Parade” and “Best Bar to Drink Craft Beer” closes next Tuesday, April 3. Hopefuls around the city are counting on the community’s votes to share the love and secure them the titles to put them on top. The results of this year’s voting will be announced in 225‘s July 2018 Best of 225 issue. So make your vote count and promote your favorites.

Voting is available here, along with a full list of winners from years past.

For more information on 225, the awards and the whole Best of 225 process, visit 225batonrouge.com.