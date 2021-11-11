A deep dive into the over-the-top engagement florals of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—where to begin? This ultra-affectionate couple has been gracing tabloids and gossip sites since the beginning of their relationship in late 2020, putting Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton to shame as far as PDA-filled relationships go.

This pair officially got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California, on October 17. And sure, we’re happy for them. But it wasn’t the sunset that caught our attention in the beachside photoshoot.

We here at inRegister could not stop thinking about the floral arrangement Barker and florist Jeff Leatham organized for the special day. The roses! The drama! Not that we’re surprised; the Kardashian clan is known for using large bundles of blooms as a sign of love, and it looks like Barker must have fallen under the influence of his new relatives, as this is not his first big bouquet blowout.

We can’t blame him, though. Gifts of flowers have earned their reputation as a classic love language over countless centuries, and we don’t think their freshness will be fading anytime soon. And even though the Kardashians may be famous for setting over-the-top trends, we figured this was one we could translate to our own lives, especially with the help of floral specialist Rickey Heroman.

“Honestly, floral trends kind of go through cycles,” he says. “Travis and Kourtney seem to be going back to the way things used to be. If you look at European arrangements in paintings, for example, you can see bouquets with lots and lots of stuff packed on top of each other.”

We can definitely see the over-the-top influence those European floral trends had on Barker and Leatham. To get Barker’s 15,000-count red rose display on a smaller scale at home, Heroman says to start with flower boxes in the backyard.

“Fill the flower boxes with bouquets of roses, or you could do the same thing with ferns in the summer,” he says. “In a natural garden setting, I would use whatever is natural to that area of the country. In Louisiana you could use boxwood, liriope, hawthorn—something to make it look like a natural setting. Whenever we create a floral backdrop, we use a lot of Louisiana wild smilax because it looks like wisteria growing.”

To keep things from looking too artificial, Heroman stresses the importance of incorporating greenery to achieve an organic-looking floral arrangement.

“I like to do things naturally,” he says. “In my opinion, nobody grows things prettier than the way God does it. So I try to envision bouquets and create them as they would actually be growing in somebody’s garden.”

To learn more about Rickey Heroman, visit rickeyheromans.com.