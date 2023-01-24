Spotted: King Cake Soap from Local Supply

This king cake might smell delicious, but it’s not meant to be eaten. Available at Local Supply, these handmade soaps from the Prairieville-based Delia V. Soap Shop merely take on the scent of the season. This isn’t the shop’s first time experimenting with soap sculptures that look and smell good enough to eat, though; you can also find a full-scale wedding cake and gingerbread house—both made entirely from soap—among its creations.

Grab a slice, or a whole ‘cake,’ for an easy and unique gift this Mardi Gras season.

Available for purchase both online and in store at Local Supply.