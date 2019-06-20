From the June issue: Maternity consulting in the Capital City

Thanks to the internet, there is more exposure than ever to new trends in parenting on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Without the right support and guidance, expectant mothers and fathers-to-be can quickly feel overwhelmed. To help make the transition into parenting a little easier, Leah Frederick and Alexandra McCall decided to offer expert advice on the birthing process and everything that follows.

Stork Maternity Consulting got its start in Austin by Frederick, who quickly realized she needed to team up with friend McCall to bring the firm to Baton Rouge.

“The growth I have witnessed astounds me daily. I have to pinch myself at times because I can’t believe what has blossomed from my knowledge and efforts over the past six years. I never truly thought my company would be as successful as it is today,” says Frederick.

The duo say they are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, as well as the chance to make a difference for families by offering objective advice and steadfast support.

