From the June Issue: Christopher Scott Myers finds his passion in the land of wines

When Baton Rouge native Christopher Scott Myers left his corporate finance job in New York City, he was in the market for a big change. He traveled to Colombia, Argentina and Mexico before deciding to venture into owning a winery in the south of Spain.

“It’s cliched, but I wanted to do something I was passionate about,” he says. “When you live outside the United States, it can be lonely, but all that time alone gives you the ability to think and figure things out.”

Myers’ sister Leigh had been living with her husband in Ronda, Spain, for five years before persuading Myers to make the leap of faith. “They encouraged me to come here and to learn how they do it in Spain,” says Myers. And although it was family who got him to visit, it was the beautiful landscape and vineyards that got him to stay.

“When I first drove up to the vineyard and saw the beauty of this place and all of the views around it, that hit me,” he explains. “But I put a lot of thought and prayer in before I made the decision. It was really a leap of faith.”

Myers’ first bottles under his label Bodega Luis y Ana will be released in 2020. To learn more about Myers’ adventure, check out the cover story from the June issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.