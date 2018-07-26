From the July issue: Building a bit of south Louisiana in north Texas

When New Orleans-native clients building their dream home in Forth Worth reached out to Baton Rouge’s Ty Larkins, he jumped at the opportunity. A New Orleans native himself, Larkins was already friendly with the architecture found deep in the Crescent City. In the beginning stages of the building process, Larkins found himself in the Crescent City photographing French Quarter architecture and taking measurements. The scale and lack of space that encompasses most homes in New Orleans were two things that Larkins made sure not to mimic. After careful planning and long-distance FaceTime calls with his clients, Larkins was able to bring a modern piece of their hometown to Fort Worth.

“We wanted to avoid this sort of ‘cliché architecture,’ so I suggested that we not create a replica of the French Quarter architectural style but rather a sort of evolved version of what a French Quarter home might look like today,” says Larkins.

The home boasts bits of south Louisiana at every turn–tall doors and shutters, lanterns and private garden walls. Larkins’ expertise coupled with the clients’ visions resulted in bringing some charming New Orleans flair to North Texas.

To learn more about this Fort Worth home, read this story from the July issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.