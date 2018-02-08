Be the judge: Best of 225 nominations are open now

With so many great restaurants, boutiques, bands and more in Baton Rouge, chances are you have a favorite. Whether it be your favorite place to grab donuts on Saturday mornings or your dog’s favorite place for a haircut, 225 Magazine wants to make your voice heard about the best of the best in the Capital City with the annual Best of 225 Awards.

To avoid that “how did they win” feeling, now is the time to speak out for the places you feel passionate about. Through next Friday, February 16, write-in nominations are open here for you to submit the names of all your favorites in more than 60 categories ranging from “Best Craft Cocktails” to “Best Performing Arts Group.” The businesses, bands and more with the most nominations will be moved onto the official ballot, which will be up for voting from March 8 to April 3. The final results will be announced in 225′s much-anticipated July “Best of 225” issue.

And while the warmer weather of July seems lifetimes away from the off-and-on cold of February, now is the most crucial time to speak up for the local restaurants, stores, groups and so much more that make Baton Rouge a special place to live and to visit.

To view past winners and to nominate for this year’s awards, visit 225batonrouge.com.