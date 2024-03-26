Not your average kids party: This Easter celebration showcases a new era of entertaining | By Sally Grace Cagle -

When Sunny Harden realized the need for luxe kids parties in Baton Rouge, she took matters into her own hands. “We were behind the big cities when it came to party rentals and planning–especially for kids. It was really just because of a lack of inventory and access because it’s highly requested among parents here,” Harden explains.

Her company, Jeaux Jumps, was born from her daughter’s first birthday party. When she couldn’t find the particular bouncy house she had in mind available for rent, she purchased it outright. “My daughter still talks about that party all the time, and it’s one of the best memories we have together as a family,” she says.

Ready to show what local vendors in the Capital City are capable of, Harden assembled a group of party-planning enthusiasts to put on a children’s Easter soirée. Complete with live bunnies and a dreamy floral-filled tablescape, the photo shoot went off without a hitch. The days of plastic tablecloths and overwhelming color schemes for kids parties are officially behind us.

“A little extra effort into the details goes a long way,” Harden says. “We just want to bring something new and convenient to the city, plus kids nowadays can appreciate a beautiful birthday party.”

When it comes to party planning advice, Harden says go for whatever idea or concept you have in your head. “Because why not,” she asks. “Even if your child is only turning one, these are priceless memories you’ll be able to look back on together.”

